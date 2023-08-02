Former dancers of Lizzo accuse her of harassment & file lawsuit

Former dancers of Lizzo accuse her of sexual harassment & file lawsuit

Three former stage dancers who worked with four-time Grammy winner Lizzo have filed a lawsuit against the singer, alleging sexual harassment and creating a hostile work environment.

As reported by NBC, the accusations include claims that Lizzo body-shamed her former dancers and even forced one of them to touch a nude performer in a strip club in Amsterdam.

The plaintiffs, identified as Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams, and Noelle Rodriguez, also asserted that Lizzo was supportive of inappropriate activities during performances, such as catching dildos launched from performers’ vaginas and eating bananas protruding from performers’ vaginas.

The lawsuit targets not only the singer herself but also her production company, Big Grrrl Big Touring, Inc.

In addition to the sexual harassment allegations, the 35-year-old artist was accused of making negative comments about her dancers’ weights, contradicting her public embrace of the body-positivity movement.

Ron Zambrano, the lawyer representing the dancers, stated in the suit that the treatment of the performers by Lizzo and her management team appears to contradict the singer’s public image.

He described the alleged weight-shaming and demeaning behavior as both illegal and demoralizing.

The lawsuit further claimed that the captain of Lizzo’s dance team, Shirlene Quigley, engaged in religious harassment and made the dancers uncomfortable by discussing their intimate details.

The legal action raises serious concerns about the treatment of performers and highlights a disconnect between the public persona of Lizzo and the alleged behavior towards her former dancers behind the scenes.

