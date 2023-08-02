Francia Raisa’s Recovery After Kidney Donation to Selena

Why’d Justin Bieber remove Selena Gomez tattoo after 5 years of marriage?
Actress Francia Raisa has finally opened up about her decision to donate her kidney to her friend Selena Gomez. In a podcast interview with Josh Peck, she clarified that she has no regrets about her selfless act, despite rumors suggesting a rift between the two. Francia expressed that she felt it in her heart that she was a match and willingly underwent the procedure out of genuine kindness.
During the podcast, Francia also discussed her health post-donation. She shared that her body went into shock after the surgery, and she experienced the “worst pain” during one of her tests. Unfortunately, she didn’t follow the proper post-surgery routine and medication, which has led to her body still coping with the loss of the organ.
Take a look at the video below:
Despite the challenges, Francia is staying strong and recently celebrated her birthday at a beach volleyball court. She is currently involved in the show “How I Met Your Father.” Francia’s unwavering support for Selena and her candidness about her health journey continue to inspire many.
