Francia Raisa’s Recovery After Kidney Donation to Selena

Actress Francia Raisa has finally opened up about her decision to donate her kidney to her friend Selena Gomez. In a podcast interview with Josh Peck, she clarified that she has no regrets about her selfless act, despite rumors suggesting a rift between the two. Francia expressed that she felt it in her heart that she was a match and willingly underwent the procedure out of genuine kindness.

During the podcast, Francia also discussed her health post-donation. She shared that her body went into shock after the surgery, and she experienced the “worst pain” during one of her tests. Unfortunately, she didn’t follow the proper post-surgery routine and medication, which has led to her body still coping with the loss of the organ.

Despite the challenges, Francia is staying strong and recently celebrated her birthday at a beach volleyball court. She is currently involved in the show “How I Met Your Father.” Francia’s unwavering support for Selena and her candidness about her health journey continue to inspire many.

