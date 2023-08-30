‘Friends’ Director’s Memoir Highlights Helen Baxendale’s Comedy Chemistry Shortfall

Helen Baxendale played Emily Waltham on “Friends”.

She was criticized by director James Burrows for her lack of comedic timing.

Burrows said that she was “nice but not particularly funny”.

Helen Baxendale, famed for her role in the TV series “Friends,” has faced criticism from James Burrows, a prominent American TV director who directed her on the show.

Burrows, renowned for helming sitcoms like “Cheers” and “Will & Grace,” revealed that collaborating with Helen presented challenges due to her lack of comedic vitality, which other actors could use as a foundation.

Burrows stated that attempts at humor often felt lopsided, akin to clapping with a single hand. He specifically highlighted the absence of comedic rapport between Helen’s character and David Schwimmer’s Ross Geller. Schwimmer lacked a humorous partner to interact with, resulting in less animated scenes.

Helen debuted on the show during its fourth season, taking on the role of Emily Waltham, Ross’s English girlfriend turned fiancée, appearing in 14 episodes. Nevertheless, their romance was brief, concluding abruptly when Ross accidentally uttered Rachel Green’s name instead of Emily’s during their wedding vows.

Looking back on their partnership while working on the episode “The One with All the Rugby,” Burrows described Helen as, “She was nice but not particularly funny.”

He revealed these observations in his newly released memoir, “Directed by James Burrows.” Burrows emphasized, “In sitcoms and any type of romantic comedy, the funny is just as important as the chemistry. We discovered that any new girlfriend for Ross needed to be as funny as Rachel. Often, you can’t recast, because of tight shooting deadlines or other logistical considerations. You don’t cast anyone to be a straw man, unless it’s for one episode.”

“You need someone who gets laughs. Sometimes you start an arc and it ain’t working out, so you have to get rid of that person. If it’s a day player, it’s a quick goodbye. The reverse is also true. If there’s chemistry, the writers go to work to figure out some way of keeping the actor,” he added.

Helen Baxendale has previously offered her viewpoint on her experience during her tenure on the show “Friends.” She expressed “They were all very nice and professional. We were never great mates though.”

She exited the show sooner than intended due to her pregnancy with her partner, David L. Williams, who is a filmmaker, producer, and writer.

