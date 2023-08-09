From Chennai to Forever: 10 Years of Shah Rukh Khan Magic

Shah Rukh Khan is poised to cast his quintessential ‘SRK magic’ on the silver screen once again.

Shah Rukh Khan is poised to cast his quintessential ‘SRK magic’ on the silver screen once again with his second major release of the year, “Jawan.” After causing a social media sensation with an explosive preview, the movie’s creators have delighted millions of SRK fans by unveiling the first-ever song from “Jawan” titled “Zinda Banda.” This energetic dance track has already taken over the music charts. Amidst the growing excitement for “Jawan,” there’s a piece of exciting news that’s sure to thrill fans of both King Khan and Deepika Padukone.

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone, the stars of “Chennai Express,” celebrated the film’s 10th anniversary on Tuesday. Simultaneously, the countdown began for the release of “Jawan” on August 8. To commemorate these two significant milestones—the decade-long success of “Chennai Express” and the one-month countdown to “Jawan’s” release—SRK Universe, a popular fan club dedicated to Shah Rukh Khan, launched an innovative promotional campaign.

In honor of “Chennai Express” reaching its 10-year mark on August 8, the esteemed fan club unveiled plans for special screenings of the 2013 blockbuster comedy starring SRK and Deepika. This re-release event took place on Wednesday, August 9, across more than 52 cities. The fan club shared the movie’s poster on Instagram and revealed the list of cities where the screenings would occur. Their announcement read, “BREAKING: As we await #Jawan, we are all set to celebrate #10YearsOfChennaiExpress. On its 10th anniversary, we have organized free screenings of #ChennaiExpress on 9th August 2023 in over 50 cities in India for all the fans!!!”

Interestingly, a unique connection between “Chennai Express” and “Jawan” emerged through the first song, “Zinda Banda.” This track has brought back the lungi trend, with over 1000 background dancers donning lungis in the extravagant scenes of “Jawan.” Moreover, the song also reunites Shah Rukh Khan with Priyamani, who had previously danced alongside him in the lively track “1234 Get On The Dance Floor” from “Chennai Express.”

This isn’t the first instance of the fan club organizing a screening for an SRK film. Last year, they hosted a screening of one of Shah Rukh Khan’s biggest blockbusters, “Om Shanti Om,” commemorating the film’s 15th anniversary, two months before the release of his comeback movie, “Pathaan.”

Directed by Rohit Shetty, “Chennai Express” featured Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone in leading roles. The film’s ensemble cast included Nikitin Dheer, Sathyaraj, Kamini Kaushal, Lekh Tandon, Mukesh Tiwari, and Yogi Babu, among others. While the charming chemistry and impeccable comedic timing of the lead duo captivated the audience, Deepika Padukone’s portrayal of a Tamil character with her distinctive accent added an extra layer of delight to the film.

