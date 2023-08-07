Gadar 2 Actor Shares Thoughts on Sunny Deol Films’ Role in Cross-Border Love Stories

Gadar 2 is the sequel to the 2001 movie Gadar: Ek Prem Katha.

Gadar 2 is directed by Anil Sharma.

Gadar 2 is set for a theatrical release on August 11th.

Released two decades ago, the initial installment still holds a special significance in the hearts of viewers. Gadar: Ek Prem Katha unfolded against the poignant backdrop of the partition era. The narrative traces the path of a Sikh gentleman (portrayed by Sunny Deol) and a Muslim lady (embodied by Ameesha Patel).

As the announcement of Partition looms, the Muslim woman faces separation from her family at the train station, who were to migrate to Pakistan. Providentially, the Sikh man, her former college peer, comes to her aid, leading to a blossoming romance between them.

While actively promoting the upcoming release of Gadar 2, Sunny Deol, the film’s lead alongside Ameesha Patel, shared his thoughts on cross-border love narratives. Deol emphasized the importance of accepting and honoring individual choices in how people choose to lead their lives.

During a discussion, the 65-year-old actor was queried about his perspective in connection with instances like Seema Haider, a Pakistani national who recently arrived in India to wed her partner from Greater Noida, and Anju, who recently departed from India to reunite with her Pakistani companion. The inquiry revolved around whether Deol’s films were serving as a catalyst for individuals to engage in relationships transcending national borders, then he said, “I don’t believe so… Nowadays, technology facilitates people meeting through apps. Once they develop feelings for each other, they naturally want to meet and be together. Instead of criticising or concerning ourselves with such matters, we should respect their choices, as it’s their personal life. Whether it’s right or wrong is for them to decide.”

Directed by Anil Sharma, who also helmed "Gadar: Ek Prem Katha," Gadar 2 features a cast including Utkarsh Sharma, Manish Wadhwa, Gaurav Chopra, Luv Sinha, and more.

