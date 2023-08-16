Gadar 2 Aims to Outshine Pathaan’s Box Office Records!

Gadar 2 made ₹228.9 crore within just 5 days of its premiere.

It is projected to surpass Pathaan’s earnings of ₹543 crore.

Film trade analyst Komal Nahta predicts a 95% likelihood of Gadar 2 outdoing Pathaan.

After a gap of nearly 22 years since their hit “Gadar: Ek Prem Katha,” Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel made a strong comeback with “Gadar 2,” achieving remarkable success. The movie raked in an impressive ₹228.9 crore within just five days of its premiere and continues to cast its enchantment over the box office.

This has led to discussions about whether it can surpass the phenomenal earnings of Shah Rukh Khan’s megahit “Pathaan,” which currently holds a domestic collection record of ₹543 crore. Renowned film trade analyst Komal Nahta projects a 95 percent likelihood of “Gadar 2” outdoing “Pathaan,” while film industry expert Girish Johar suggests it’s premature to equate a recent release with a movie that commanded theaters for over two months.

Komal Nahta expressed a high level of confidence in the likelihood of Gadar 2 surpassing Pathaan at the box office. When questioned about the film’s ability to maintain its success despite receiving a combination of unfavorable and adverse reviews, Nahta highlighted the significant factors contributing to its enduring popularity. “I don’t think reviews matter. Reviews don’t decide whether a film will click or not. And more often than not, they definitely don’t matter for mass films. Yes, they do matter for artistic cinema or for class appealing films. But masses are not concerned about what journalists write or what a critic writes. I think they go for it if they like it. So word of mouth is more important. The word of mouth for Gadar 2 was supremely positive, the way people burst out in cinema halls which 95 percent of the critics fail to appreciate. They are far removed from reality according to me.”

Film exhibitor Akshaye Rathi also expressed a similar level of excitement. When asked about Gadar 2’s remarkable performance with a single-day collection of ₹55 crore on Tuesday, he shared that he had the same enthusiasm, “Going by the trajectory it’s on, Gadar 2 can possibly beat not just Pathaan, but any record there is. It’s absolutely on a rampage right now. What you witnessed in cinemas on August 15 across India is absolutely historic. All of us in the film exhibition sector, work to serve our audience and ensure that they walk out feeling joyful. And what we’ve seen on Tuesday is truly a celebration of cinemas, not just for Gadar 2, but also for OMG 2, Jailer, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Oppenheimer and for all those films that are in theaters right now. It’s great to see the audience back in cinemas in unprecedented numbers.”

Marking it as an extraordinary day, he further stated, “What’s happened on Independence Day is possibly the highest footfalls that have been witnessed for a film on a single day in the longest time and the highest business in terms of net collections that have ever been witnessed on a single day in the history of Indian cinema. So truly grateful as film exhibitors and truly hopeful that this momentum can continue when we go into Ghoomer, Dream Girl 2 to Jawan and a whole lot of other films going ahead with this inertia and have audiences coming to theaters in massive numbers over and over again.”

Film industry specialist Girish Johar emphasized the importance of waiting for an additional weekend before making any predictions about the film’s potential to surpass Pathaan’s performance. “The film has made bit over ₹225 crore in five days which is a fantastic number. Today is a partial holiday (Navroz) and there are no big releases nearby. But Pathaan had a wider screen presence. There is a sufficient gap which has to be covered. Pathaan has done around ₹500 crore and Gadar 2 has to cover ₹300 crore more to beat it. It’s too soon to compare Gadar 2’s five days with its eight weeks,” he also told.

Elaborating on the factors contributing to the impressive success of Gadar 2. he said, “At the end of the day, there is a lot of nostalgia around the film, the timing has been perfect with an Independence Day release and the audience is loving the film. Gadar 2 has an emotional connect as well, Sunny Deol is back with a bang and it’s also a family film with a dose of patriotism, that’s the reason it’s riding strong.”

“This is how a commercial film is. Pathaan wasn’t praised by the reviewers but the public loved it. Public only wants entertainment which they are getting in this film, even if Sunny Deol is breaking cars with a hammer. It’s a believable factor, this is entertainment all about…if they are enjoying it and getting worth of money,” he added.

According to trade analyst Rohit Jaiswal, there exists a strong likelihood that Gadar 2 could outperform Pathaan. On Tuesday evening, he posted a tweet, “#Gadar2 has stolen the limelight of #Jawan by doing crazy numbers, high chances of it beating the lifetime India Biz of #Pathaan .. Jawan has to compete with numbers of Gadar2 next month which’ll be slightly difficult because performing at such levels is never easy back to back in the span of 30 days…. #ShahRukhKhan.”

Under the direction of Anil Sharma, Gadar 2 features a cast including Utkarsh Sharma, Manish Wadhwa, Gaurav Chopra, Simrat Kaur, Luv Sinha, Rakesh Bedi, and Dolly Bindra. The film was released on the same date, August 11, as Akshay Kumar’s OMG 2.

