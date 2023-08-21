Gadar 2: Ameesha Patel Notes Audience Demand for Greater Tara Singh and Sakeena Moments

Nushrratt Bharuccha Shares Memories of Shooting with Ranbir Kapoor in TJMM
Nushrratt Bharuccha is a successful actress with many hit films to her...
Currently, Ameesha Patel is enjoying the triumph of her recent movie, Gadar 2, co-starring Sunny Deol and Utkarsh Sharma in pivotal roles. The film, which hit screens on August 11, 2023, has already amassed a remarkable box office collection exceeding Rs 200 crore.
Helmed by Anil Sharma, Gadar 2 follows the narrative of the 2001 blockbuster Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, where the character Tara Singh embarks on a journey to Pakistan to rescue his son. Crafted by Shaktimaan Talwar, this historical action film has gained immense adoration and applause from its audience.
Although the film is receiving abundant love and commendation, Ameesha Patel has observed that fans desired more extensive on-screen presence for the lead characters, Tara Singh and Sakeena.
In an interview, Ameesha Patel discussed how the viewers expressed their desire for an extended presence on screen for the iconic duo of Tara Singh and Sakeena.
Advertisement
AdvertisementView this post on InstagramAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisement
Advertisement
She said, “Gadar 2 has created a tsunami and wreaked havoc and its mania has swept the nation. They were so hungry to see Tara and Sakeena together. They wished for us to have a longer screen time and for the length of Main Nikla Gaddi Leke to not be reduced. They also hoped for Tara’s scene before the interval to appear sooner and for a little more editing. But they’re happy that the overall film is fantastic. The general consensus is that Sakeena’s beauty, daintiness, elegance, emotions, and magical chemistry with Tara are the driving forces of the film and Sunny’s dhamaakedaar action and dialogues made them whistle and clap.”
In an interview, Ameesha Patel was questioned about her perspective on the possibility of any of her movies being suitable for a franchise, aside from Gadar 2.
In response, the actress replied by stating, “I think Humraaz, Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 bringing the original cast back would be something the audience would love to see. Maybe even Honeymoon Travels Pvt. Ltd., Race 4 with the original star cast with a dash of Salman Khan. That would be a merge of Race 3 with Race 2. That would be a fantastic franchise and interesting for people to see.”
She also added, “I think I have a lot of films in my film history that can be franchised.” When asked about sequel discussions, Ameesha said, “It is up to the producer and director because the IPs belong to them so it’s their decision actually.”
To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page
https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.
Follow us on Twitter
https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.
Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.