Gadar 2: Ameesha Patel Notes Audience Demand for Greater Tara Singh and Sakeena Moments

Gadar 2: Ameesha Patel Notes Audience Demand for Greater Tara Singh and Sakeena Moments

  • Gadar 2 has grossed over Rs 200 crore at the box office.
  • Fans wanted more screen time for Tara Singh and Sakeena.
  • Ameesha Patel thinks Humraaz, Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai, and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 could be made into franchises.
Currently, Ameesha Patel is enjoying the triumph of her recent movie, Gadar 2, co-starring Sunny Deol and Utkarsh Sharma in pivotal roles. The film, which hit screens on August 11, 2023, has already amassed a remarkable box office collection exceeding Rs 200 crore.

Helmed by Anil Sharma, Gadar 2 follows the narrative of the 2001 blockbuster Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, where the character Tara Singh embarks on a journey to Pakistan to rescue his son. Crafted by Shaktimaan Talwar, this historical action film has gained immense adoration and applause from its audience.

Although the film is receiving abundant love and commendation, Ameesha Patel has observed that fans desired more extensive on-screen presence for the lead characters, Tara Singh and Sakeena.

In an interview, Ameesha Patel discussed how the viewers expressed their desire for an extended presence on screen for the iconic duo of Tara Singh and Sakeena.

She said, “Gadar 2 has created a tsunami and wreaked havoc and its mania has swept the nation. They were so hungry to see Tara and Sakeena together. They wished for us to have a longer screen time and for the length of Main Nikla Gaddi Leke to not be reduced. They also hoped for Tara’s scene before the interval to appear sooner and for a little more editing. But they’re happy that the overall film is fantastic. The general consensus is that Sakeena’s beauty, daintiness, elegance, emotions, and magical chemistry with Tara are the driving forces of the film and Sunny’s dhamaakedaar action and dialogues made them whistle and clap.”

In an interview, Ameesha Patel was questioned about her perspective on the possibility of any of her movies being suitable for a franchise, aside from Gadar 2.

In response, the actress replied by stating, “I think Humraaz, Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 bringing the original cast back would be something the audience would love to see. Maybe even Honeymoon Travels Pvt. Ltd., Race 4 with the original star cast with a dash of Salman Khan. That would be a merge of Race 3 with Race 2. That would be a fantastic franchise and interesting for people to see.”

She also added, “I think I have a lot of films in my film history that can be franchised.” When asked about sequel discussions, Ameesha said, “It is up to the producer and director because the IPs belong to them so it’s their decision actually.”

Also Read

Nushrratt Bharuccha Shares Memories of Shooting with Ranbir Kapoor in TJMM
Nushrratt Bharuccha Shares Memories of Shooting with Ranbir Kapoor in TJMM

Nushrratt Bharuccha is a successful actress with many hit films to her...

