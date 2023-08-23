Gadar 2: Becomes 2nd Fastest Hindi Film to Cross Rs 400 Crore

Gadar 2 has crossed Rs 400 crore nett India mark in 13 days.

It is the second fastest Hindi film to do so, after Pathaan.

It is likely to enter Rs 500 crore nett India club.

Anil Sharma’s movie “Gadar 2: The Katha Continues,” featuring Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, Utkarsh Sharma, Manish Wadhwa, and others, has successfully crossed the Rs 400 crore nett India mark. Achieving this feat within just 13 days, the film now holds the second spot for the fastest Hindi film to hit this milestone, right after “Pathaan.”

Even in its second week, the movie is maintaining strong performance during weekdays, indicating a strong likelihood of entering the Rs 500 crore nett India club. Notably, “Gadar 2” had a simultaneous release with the considerable film “OMG 2.” Had it been released solo, the film could potentially have earned even more in its initial 13 days. While the movie faced some seating capacity challenges during the extended first weekend, it is currently not encountering such issues in its second week.

Gadar 2 appears poised to maintain its dominance at the box office for its third week, unless Dream Girl 2 gains significant momentum to challenge its supremacy.

The remarkable accomplishment of Gadar 2 becomes even more impressive considering its modest financial resources. With a production budget of around Rs 80 crores, the movie is on track to cross the Rs 500 crore nett milestone.

The producers have already reaped substantial profits from non-theatrical revenue streams, and factoring in a global theatrical share of about Rs 275 crores or potentially more (estimates), the overall profit could surpass Rs 300 crores. This profit will be divided among Zee Studios, Anil Sharma, and Sunny Deol.

