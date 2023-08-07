Gadar 2 Box Office Preview: Sunny Deol’s Movie Runtime, Screens, and Predictions

Gadar 2 is the sequel to the 2001 movie Gadar: Ek Prem Katha.

Gadar 2 has already surpassed advance booking records set by several other films.

Gadar 2 is set to be released on August 11, 2023.

After a span of 22 years since the release of “Gadar,” Sunny Deol is gearing up to reprise his role as Tara Singh in the upcoming film “Gadar 2,” directed by Anil Sharma. This news has ignited considerable anticipation among moviegoers. The movie has been generating significant buzz since its announcement, and now, its much-anticipated release is on the horizon.

Recently, “Gadar 2” received a U/A certification from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) with an official runtime of 2 hours and 50 minutes. The board also proposed some alterations, which the filmmakers have duly acknowledged.

Zee Studios is set to distribute the movie nationwide, preparing for an extensive release. The Gadar sequel is poised to mark Sunny Deol’s broadest premiere yet, hitting almost 3500 screens. Ongoing efforts to secure additional screens are underway, and slight adjustments may occur by Thursday evening. While a film generating excitement like Gadar 2 would ideally target 4500 screens, its potential is slightly curbed due to competition from OMG 2.

Regarding advance bookings, both multiplexes and single screens commenced ticket sales last week, yielding an exceptional response across the spectrum. As of Wednesday at 10 am, Gadar 2 has already secured the sale of 61,000 tickets within the prominent national chains – PVR, Inox, and Cinepolis.

These figures showcase remarkable performance and position the film to achieve the second highest pre-sale tally for a Hindi film. The anticipated final tally for Gadar 2’s ticket sales within these national chains is projected to range from 250,000 to 350,000. This accomplishment would position the film as the second or third most significant pre-sale performance in the post-pandemic era at these three chains, following the likes of Pathaan and Brahmastra.

With four days remaining until its release, Gadar 2 has already surpassed advance booking records set by films like Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Vikram Vedha, and Laal Singh Chaddha. The movie is poised to outperform Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar and Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani as well. By Tuesday night or Wednesday morning, it is expected to exceed expectations set by RRR, 83, Drishyam 2, and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

While the film’s popularity is reminiscent of Brahmastra in national cinema chains, it has garnered exceptional response from non-national chains and single-screen theaters, even matching or surpassing the buzz generated by Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan in certain locales.

Rajhans cinema chain has successfully secured 7,000 tickets solely for the opening day on Monday morning, with expectations of reaching a total of approximately 20,000 tickets sold. To provide context, Pathaan had managed to sell 9,800 tickets at Rajhans, while KGF 2 and Adipurush achieved sales of 32,400 and 17,500 tickets respectively. Even relatively smaller chains, like Citypride in Pune, have experienced a surge in advance bookings, having already sold 1,800 tickets for the inaugural day.

In Miraj, around 10,000 tickets have been sold for the first day, while the MovieMax chain has successfully secured 3,900 tickets for Friday. Esquare is also in high gear, having sold 700 tickets for Friday, whereas Wave has recorded 5,000 tickets sold for the opening weekend.

Across India, more than 150,000 tickets for Gadar have already been purchased, signaling the initial phase of advance sales. The film’s release on August 11 is poised for remarkable box office performance, potentially reaching an impressive 40 crore rupees or more. With a confirmed start of over 30 crore rupees, initial indications suggest an opening in the vicinity of 35 crore rupees.

However, by expanding its release scale, the movie could even achieve a single-day collection of 40 crore rupees. Anticipating capacity constraints, numerous single screens are expected to be sold out, as fans of the 90s icon Sunny Deol flock to cinemas in large numbers to celebrate his return.

The initial bookings for Gadar 2 extend beyond the opening day, encompassing Saturday, Sunday, and even Tuesday, indicating a remarkable level of excitement and anticipation for the movie. The film has garnered widespread interest across the nation, with only Mumbai and Kolkata markets yet to join the trend. Nevertheless, as time progresses, these markets are also expected to rapidly fill up.

The advanced booking response for Gadar 2 is unprecedented, positioning it as an exceptional success solely based on these early figures. The film carries a budget of approximately 65 crore, excluding print and publicity costs of 15 crore, making the total investment 80 crore. With such strong advance bookings, Gadar 2 is on track to swiftly reach the 100 crore mark, emerging as a highly profitable venture for Zee Studios.

The non-theatrical revenues will serve as an added bonus, as the film’s theatrical run alone is projected to generate substantial profits in India. With its controlled budget and impressive start, Gadar 2 has already indicated a successful trajectory, surpassing the break-even point within the initial five days of release.

