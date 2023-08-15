Gadar 2 Box Office: Sunny Deol’s Film Eyes Rs 57 Crore Collection on Independence Day

Gadar 2 earned Rs 57 crore on its fifth day, setting new records across various venues.

The movie’s performance is unprecedented, with afternoon and evening screenings running at full capacity nationwide.

Gadar 2’s cumulative five-day collection is over Rs 226 crore.

Gadar 2 continues its remarkable journey at the box office, reaching new heights on Independence Day with projected earnings of approximately Rs 57 crore on its fifth day.

The movie’s performance is setting unprecedented records across various venues, including both multiplexes and single screens.

Afternoon and evening screenings are running at full capacity nationwide, totaling over 13,000 shows across the country.

On the fifth day of its run, the film’s earnings remain uncertain, but it seems likely to achieve over Rs 55 crore for the day.

This would contribute to a cumulative five-day collection of over Rs 226 crore. While there’s a chance of reaching the Rs 60 crore milestone, it ultimately hinges on the film’s potential to make a significant impact at the box office.

Gadar’s occupancy throughout the day is projected to be approximately 90%, an impressive figure even in today’s times. The only factor that might hinder it from reaching Rs 60 crore is its capacity.

Had it not been for the clash with OMG 2, the movie’s earnings on Independence Day could have easily surpassed Rs 70 crore due to the tremendous demand and enthusiasm among the audience to witness Tara Singh’s victory over Pakistan once again.

Gadar 2 Day Wise Box Office Collection:Friday: Rs 38.50 crore

Saturday: Rs 42.00 crore

Sunday: Rs 52.00 crore

Monday: Rs 38.50 crore

Tuesday: Rs 57.00 crore



Total: Rs 228 crore

Due to the clash and competition, Gadar 2 suffered a loss of at least Rs 30 crore during its five-day run. The potential value of this extended weekend could have reached Rs 265 crore, positioning it among the most substantial five-day totals in history.

It stands in close competition with movies like Pathaan, which also achieved a comparable five-day figure. The momentum from Gadar 2’s release is anticipated to spill over into the upcoming days, increasing its chances of becoming a long-term all-time grossing film.

In the realm of return on investment (ROI), Gadar 2 has already achieved the status of an unparalleled blockbuster. The true measure of its success will be determined by its long-term performance at the box office.

It stands as the inaugural franchise in Hindi Cinema to achieve a 100% All-Time Blockbuster designation, solidifying its position as a monumental presence in Indian Cinema.

Recent occurrences within cinema halls have been unprecedented, reminiscent of the situation in 2001 during the release of Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. Single-screen proprietors are struggling to manage the continuous influx of audiences for a consecutive five days.

