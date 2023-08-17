Advertisement
date 2023-08-17
Gadar 2 Box Office: Sunny Deol’s Film Rakes in Rs 280 Crores in 7 Days

Articles
Gadar 2 Box Office: Sunny Deol’s Film Rakes in Rs 280 Crores in 7 Days

  • Gadar 2 collected Rs 280.50 crores in its first week.
  • It is the second film to cross Rs 280 crores in a week, after Pathaan.
  • It is expected to earn over Rs 300 crores by the end of its second weekend.
Concluding its first week, “Gadar 2: The Kath Continues,” starring Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, Utkarsh Sharma, Manish Wadhwa, and others, and directed by Anil Sharma, marked a victorious milestone by amassing approximately Rs 22 – 23 crores nett on the seventh day.

The film’s total earnings for the week amount to roughly Rs 280.50 crores, placing it as the second movie, following Pathaan, to achieve over Rs 280 crores within a week. If it had debuted as the sole release, it likely would have exceeded Rs 300 crores nett by now. The seventh day’s earnings showcase a strong trend, with expected drops in line for a film following a lucrative six-day opening weekend at the box office.

Facing no major new rivals, Gadar 2 is projected to maintain its strong performance and achieve impressive earnings during its second weekend, potentially matching its first Monday’s figures on the second Sunday.

A remarkable aspect of Gadar 2 is its production within a well-managed budget of less than Rs 100 crores. As its theatrical run progresses, it is set to emerge as the year’s most profitable film. In terms of return on investment percentage, it will rank second only to The Kerala Story.

Gadar 2 Day-Wise Box Office Collection:

DayNett Box Office Collection India
1Rs 39 crores
2Rs 42 crores
3Rs 51.50 crores
4Rs 38 crores
5Rs 55.50 crores
6Rs 32 crores
7Rs 22 – 23 crores
TotalRs 280.50 crores in 7 days

Amidst the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971, Tara Singh (Sunny Deol) ventures into Pakistan to reunite with his son, Charanjeet (Utkarsh Sharma). Ameesha Patel takes on the role of Sakina. This movie serves as a follow-up to “Gadar: Ek Prem Katha,” which revolved around the 1947 partition.

