Gadar 2 Celebrates Raksha Bandhan with Buy 2 Get 2 Free Ticket Promo

The offer is only valid for the movie starring Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel.

Fans are excited about the offer and are predicting a good box office performance for the film.

Gadar 2 is a sequel to the well-received movie “Gadar: Ek Prem Katha.”

In anticipation of Raksha Bandhan, the Gadar 2 crew revealed an upcoming complimentary ticket deal for moviegoers.

Zee Studios made an announcement via social media on Tuesday, unveiling the fresh promotion: a purchase of 2 tickets will secure an additional 2 tickets for free. This exclusive offer applies solely to the movie starring Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel and will remain valid until the upcoming weekend.

The post read, “Iss Raksha Bandhan, kijiye poore parivaar ke liye kuch khaas! Book karein tickets under the ongoing offer of Buy 2 Get 2 using the code – GADAR2 (Link in bio) (Book your tickets under buy 2, get 2 offer on this festive season) #Gadar2 in cinemas now.”

In response to the news, enthusiasts began making forecasts about the upcoming weekend’s box office performance. One follower shared in the comments, “500 crore this week paar (this weekend Gadar 2 will record ₹500 crore).” “Asli (real) hero of hindustan,” added another. One fan said, “Wow. Very nice idea and good offer. Brother / Sir this time I have noticed a very Good Campaigning & Promotions for Gadar-2 . I expect the same promotion for all ur forth coming Films.”

According to Sacnilk.com, Gadar 2 hit the screens on August 11th and has collected an approximate sum of ₹5 crore on its 18th day in theaters. The film serves as a follow-up to the well-received movie “Gadar: Ek Prem Katha,” starring Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel.

Sunny Deol returned to his iconic character as the truck driver Tara Singh in Gadar 2, while Ameesha Patel portrayed his Pakistani spouse Sakeena. The movie’s plot centers on Tara Singh’s efforts to aid his son, played by Utkarsh Sharma, in crossing the border after being captured in Pakistan. The film is helmed by director Anil Sharma.

Discussing the triumph of Gadar 2, Sunny Deol shared during a recent movie showing in London, “I have not still planned anything as to what I’m going to be doing next, hopefully, because I really want to cherish the moment and I want to take my step properly, one step at a time.”

“I want to do cinema which is what I’ve seen now, how people are wanting it and they want this kind of larger than life film and a film with all the values to it, which most of our cinema has not been doing for a long time. So I just hope I get some more subjects that can light up the silver screen,” he also said.

