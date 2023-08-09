Gadar 2 director Anil Sharma compares the movie to Mughal-E-Azam and Sholay

Gadar 2 is a sequel to the 2001 film Gadar.

It is directed by Anil Sharma and stars Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, and Utkarsh Sharma.

The film is set in 1971, approximately 17 years after the original events of Gadar.

Advertisement

Gearing up for its theatrical debut on August 11, Gadar 2 is poised to make its mark. An enlightening conversation with the media showcased director Anil Sharma’s contemplation on the initial lackluster reviews the film received.

However, he fondly recollected how Gadar 2 defied those early judgments and surpassed all predictions by becoming a box office sensation upon its 2001 release. Drawing a bold parallel, the director likened Gadar 2 to the timeless classics Mughal-E-Azam and Sholay.

In a new interview, Anil said in Hindi, “At that time even though Gadar became a big hit, there were many who did not respect the film. It’s okay. The same thing happened to Mughal-E-Azam, the same thing happened to Sholay; these films didn’t win awards. It’s good company. But the public loved and respected the film.”

Anil Sharma later reminisced about the film’s initial reception, mentioning the unfavorable reviews it had received, “The industry called Gadar ‘gutter’. The first review I saw for the film called it ‘Gutter Ek Prem Katha’. A reviewer for a major English-language newspaper said that reviewing it was beneath them. I still haven’t understood why people were so harsh.”

According to recent reports, Gadar 2 is poised to achieve an impressive opening day revenue, having generated substantial sales at multiplexes, with over 100,000 tickets already sold.

Gadar 2 welcomes back the iconic character Tara Singh, portrayed by Sunny Deol, with Ameesha Patel reprising her role as his wife Shakeena. Utkarsh Sharma also returns to play their son, continuing his original role.

Advertisement

The sequel’s storyline unfolds around 1971, approximately 17 years after the original events of Gadar. The trailer reveals Tara Singh’s journey to Pakistan to rescue his son, Charan Jeet Singh (played by Utkarsh Sharma), from the clutches of the Pakistani Army. The movie is anticipated to emphasize impactful dialogue exchanges and intense action sequences.

Also Read Shiney Ahuja Receives Passport Renewal Relief Amid Rape Case The decision comes amidst his past conviction for rape in 2011, a...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page

https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter

https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay



Advertisement

updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.