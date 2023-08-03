Gadar 2 Gains Momentum, Early Bookings Soar

Gadar 2: The Katha Continues, a sequel to the historic blockbuster Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, has witnessed a soaring start with advance bookings.

Single-screen theaters have already seen a surge in bookings, and now major national chains are also reporting robust numbers.

Early projections suggest that Gadar 2 could potentially rake in over Rs 25 crores on its opening day.

Advertisement

The Indian Box Office is showing signs of a resurgence as two highly anticipated films, Gadar 2 and OMG 2, gear up for release on Independence Day, 11th August 2023. This follows a lackluster year for Bollywood, with last year’s big-budget releases Raksha Bandhan and Laal Singh Chaddha ending up as major flops, failing to generate substantial advance bookings or perform well post-release.

Gadar 2: The Katha Continues, a sequel to the historic blockbuster Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, has witnessed a soaring start with advance bookings. Director Anil Sharma and lead actor Sunny Deol, who have had a few misses in recent times, seem to be back on track with the strong response to their film. Single-screen theaters have already seen a surge in bookings, and now major national chains are also reporting robust numbers. As of 11 am on 3rd August, PVR has sold 1700 tickets, Inox has sold 1200 tickets, and Cinepolis has sold a whopping 5200 tickets, a remarkable feat considering the film is still eight days away from release. Early projections suggest that Gadar 2 could potentially rake in over Rs 25 crores on its opening day.

OMG 2, the sequel to the cult dramedy OMG! Oh My God, has also witnessed a promising start to its advance bookings, even before the release of its trailer. The first part’s success has undoubtedly contributed to the strong response for the sequel. As of 11 am on 3rd August, PVR has sold 1100 tickets, Inox has sold 550 tickets, and Cinepolis has sold 350 tickets. These numbers already surpass the advances for the last six Akshay Kumar films. If the momentum continues, OMG 2 could enjoy a double-digit opening. It’s worth noting that the film has been certified A with 27 modifications.

Both Gadar 2 and OMG 2 tackle different subjects in their respective genres. Gadar 2 revolves around the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971, with protagonist Tara Singh’s mission to bring his son Charanjeet back from Pakistan. On the other hand, OMG 2 delves into the sensitive topic of sex education, serving as a spiritual sequel to OMG – Oh My God!

Excitement is building as the release date nears, and audiences can catch both films in theaters nationwide from 11th August 2023. The positive advance bookings signal a promising revival for the Indian Box Office, with fans eagerly awaiting the return of two compelling cinematic experiences.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page

Advertisement

https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter

Tweets by bolnewsurdu01

and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel

https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Advertisement

Also Read Sunny Deol Joins BSF Jawans for a Lively Dance at Longewala Sunny Deol, the legendary Bollywood actor, has kickstarted the promotional tour for...