Gadar 2 Makes Sunny Deol Smile as Box Office Crosses Rs 200 Crore

Gadar 2, the sequel to the 2001 blockbuster Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, featuring Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel in leading roles, has hit theaters and is drawing significant box office attention due to its impressive success.

The movie’s ensemble cast includes Utkarsh Sharma, who takes on the role of Jeetey, the grown-up son of Tara Singh and Sakina. Set against the backdrop of the ‘Crush India’ movement in 1971, the film’s central theme revolves around Tara Singh’s unwavering quest to rescue his son Charanjeet from Pakistan’s army after his capture.

The well-loved songs from the original film, Udd Jaa Kaale Kaava and Main Nikla Gaddi Leke, have been reintroduced in Gadar 2. Remarkably, the film has now crossed the remarkable milestone of Rs 200 crore at the box office.

Sunny Deol’s film, ‘Gadar 2’, continues to ride the wave of success. Starring Ameesha Patel in a leading role, the movie not only achieved its highest single-day earnings but also crossed the remarkable Rs 200 crore mark on August 15, 2023. This achievement is truly significant for the film.

With the current momentum, it’s highly likely that Gadar 2 will soon approach the Rs 250 crore milestone. Sunny Deol celebrated the film’s double century aboard a flight alongside the Gadar 2 team, where everyone displayed expressions of happiness through smiles, whistles, and applause.

During a recent press conference in Mumbai, Sunny discussed the moment they realized the film needed to be produced and whether there were any uncertainties, given the evolving audience demographics since the release of the initial movie.

Sunny shared, “Aise nahi sochte. Jab humne taye kar liya ki karna hai toh karna hai. 22 saal tak field khaali thi, koi aisi film nahi bana raha tha. Humne aaya aur apna kaam kiya (I don’t think like this. Nce we had decided that we wanted to do it, then we had to make the film. The field was empty for 22 years, nobody was making such films. We came and did our work).”

He also shared that when he first heard the script, he felt fearful due to the difficulty of matching the original film ‘Gadar’s’ standard. However, his feelings changed as he grew to love the story upon hearing it.

