Gadar 2 Pre-Release Buzz: Over 30,000 Tickets Sold

Gadar 2: The Katha Continues, directed by Anil Sharma and featuring Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, and Utkarsh Sharma, is all set to hit theatres in just six days. The film’s sequel to the historic blockbuster Gadar: Ek Prem Katha has created immense buzz, raising expectations for a grand opening at the box office. However, it will face tough competition from another super-hit sequel, OMG 2, which might slightly dampen its potential.

The film has already garnered fantastic advances, with the top three national chains selling over 30,000 tickets six days before its release. PVR alone has sold over 12,000 tickets, Inox over 8,500 tickets, and Cinepolis over 9,500 tickets as of 10 pm on 4th August. The first-day projections for Gadar 2 are climbing, and it is likely to surpass the earlier expected figure of Rs 25 crores with ease.

The impressive advance bookings for Gadar 2 signal a strong trend for sequels, providing a much-needed comeback for both Sunny Deol and Anil Sharma, who have experienced a string of disappointments in recent times. The nostalgic elements in the trailer and well-recreated songs have added to the film’s appeal, making it reminiscent of the much-loved Top Gup Maverick from North America last year.

Gadar 2 will transport the audience back to the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971, following Tara Singh (Sunny Deol) as he ventures into Pakistan to bring his son, Charanjeet (Utkarsh Sharma), back home. Ameesha Patel will reprise her role as Sakina, adding further intrigue to the storyline.

The film will be released nationwide in theatres from 11th August 2023, and advance bookings are already open. As the countdown begins, all eyes are on Gadar 2, eagerly awaiting its box-office fate amidst high expectations and fierce competition.

About Gadar 2:

During the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971, Tara Singh (Sunny Deol) returns to Pakistan to bring his son, Charanjeet (Utkarsh Sharma), back home. Ameesha Patel reprises the role of Sakina.

Where and When to Watch Gadar 2:

Gadar 2 can be experienced in a theatre near you starting from 11th August 2023. Don’t miss out, as the advance bookings are already open!

