Gadar 2: Sunny Deol reveals why he was convinced for sequel

Gadar 2, starring Sunny Deol, is currently experiencing unparalleled popularity among audiences around the country.

The film, which also stars Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma, has been a box office success.

The audience reaction, long ticket lines in theatres, and monetary collections all show that the film has been accepted and appreciated by the public.

Sunny recently revealed his belief in the film, despite how the audience’s interests have evolved over the years, in a recent conversation.

Today in Mumbai, a press conference for the recently released film was conducted.

Anil Sharma, the film’s primary actor and director, was in attendance. Sunny spoke at the event about when they felt the film needed to be done and if they were ever unsure because the audience profile has changed since the original film’s debut.

Sunny responded, “Aise nahi sochte. Jab humne taye kar liya ki karna hai toh karna hai. 22 saal tak field khaali thi, koi aisi film nahi bana raha tha. Humne aaya aur apna kaam kiya (I don’t think like this. Nce we had decided that we wanted to do it, then we had to make the film. The field was empty for 22 years, nobody was making such films. We came and did our work).”

Sunny also discussed his emotions when he initially heard the film’s plot. He stated that he was first scared since Gadar is such a high-quality film that it is tough to match, but after he heard the plot, he fell in love with it.

Sunny also guaranteed his fans at the media session that he would continue to make fantastic films.

He also criticised the use of the term “masses,” declaring that “public is public.”

He emphasised the significance of learning their country and developing their talent.

He claimed that he never borrows a scene from another source and always attempts to think of something new.

He also remarked that he connected with the new generation as they sought their culture, and that he believed they would resurrect forgotten talent.

Sunny also discussed the use of the word Bollywood rather than the Hindi film business. “We are the Hindi film industry first and foremost, and we should be proud of it,” he remarked. We are not inferior to anyone.”

