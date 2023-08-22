Gadar 2 Surpasses ‘Pathaan’ in 10-Day Box Office Collection Despite Lesser Screens

Gadar 2 has grossed ₹375 crore nett in India in 10 days, surpassing Pathaan’s domestic earnings of ₹364 crore.

Gadar 2 had a wider release across 4000 screens, while Pathaan had a solo release across 5500 screens.

Gadar 2 also faced competition from Akshay Kumar’s film OMG 2, while Pathaan enjoyed a solo release.

Within a span of 10 days, ‘Gadar 2’ has generated higher revenue in India compared to ‘Pathaan.’ Yet, it remains uncertain whether it will surpass the total earnings of the latter in the long run.

As “Gadar 2,” starring Sunny Deol, enjoys tremendous success, parallels with this year’s “Pathaan” are emerging. There’s speculation about whether “Gadar 2” could potentially exceed “Pathaan” in total earnings, but the probability of that happening appears slim. Nonetheless, Sunny Deol and the team have cause for celebration, given that “Gadar 2” has outpaced “Pathaan” in terms of domestic box office earnings over its initial ten days.

According to trade analyst Sumit Kadel’s tweet, Gadar 2 amassed an impressive ₹375 crore nett within India by the tenth day (Sunday), surpassing Pathaan’s domestic earnings of ₹364 crore over the same period. This accomplishment is particularly noteworthy considering Pathaan had a wider release across more than 5500 screens in India, whereas Gadar 2 had only 4000 screens. Furthermore, Gadar 2 faced competition from Akshay Kumar’s successful film OMG 2, whereas Pathaan enjoyed a solo release.

The performance of Gadar 2 appears quite commendable; however, it remains considerably distant from matching Pathaan’s overall global earnings of ₹1050 crore. Gadar 2 has achieved a worldwide gross of ₹490 crore, and its eventual total might settle within the range of ₹650-700 crore. Notably, the top Hindi hits abroad are currently Dangal with ₹2024 crore, followed by Pathaan with ₹1050 crore and Secret Superstar with ₹965 crore.

Directed by Anil Sharma, “Gadar 2” serves as a follow-up to the successful movie that debuted in cinemas in 2001. The original film featured Sunny Deol as Tara, a truck driver, and Ameesha Patel as Sakina. This installment also revolves around the backdrop of India’s Partition in 1947.

In “Gadar 2,” the storyline revolves around Tara Singh’s bold mission as he crosses the border to Pakistan, embarking on a daring endeavor to save his son, essayed by Utkarsh Sharma, who has been taken captive.

After a hiatus of four years, Shah Rukh Khan made his return to the big screen with “Pathaan.” In the movie helmed by director Sidharth Anand, he portrayed a spy character. The film also featured Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in prominent roles.

