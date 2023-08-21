Gadar 2’s Unstoppable Box Office Performance Surpasses Baahubali Record

Gadar 2 has achieved the highest-ever second weekend collection in Bollywood history.

Gadar 2 has grossed over ₹375 crore worldwide in 10 days.

Gadar 2 is a sequel to the 2001 film Gadar Ek Prem Katha.

Gadar 2 is making waves in the Bollywood box office arena, shattering records along the way. The film, featuring Sunny Deol in a prominent role, continues to rake in impressive earnings even during its second week of screening.

Notably, Gadar 2 has achieved a remarkable feat by achieving the highest-ever second weekend collection in the history of the Bollywood film industry.

During its second weekend, spanning from Friday to Sunday, the film amassed an impressive sum of ₹90.47 crore. This achievement marked a notable milestone previously held by Tollywood star Prabhas. Baahubali 2, featuring Prabhas, had held the record for years with a weekend collection of ₹80.75 crore during its second weekend, making history in the Indian film industry.

Dangal, starring Aamir Khan, holds the third spot in the roster of movies with the highest earnings in their second weekend, amassing ₹73.70 crores. Following closely is Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathan, securing the fourth place with a collection of ₹63.50 crore. Sanju takes the fifth position, having garnered ₹62.97 crore.

Gadar 2 garnered significant attention on Sunday, August 20th, amassing an impressive sum of more than ₹41 crore in collections. Since its debut on August 11th, the film has managed to accumulate a global total of ₹375 crore within a span of 10 days.

Serving as a sequel to the 2001 film Gadar Ek Prem Katha, Gadar 2 has undoubtedly made its mark in the entertainment industry.

Sunny Deol, alongside Utkarsh Sharma, took on the lead roles in the film. Ameesha Patel and Simrat Kaur played the female leads. Anil Sharma held the dual responsibilities of directing and producing Gadar 2. The film was crafted with a budget of approximately ₹80 crore.

Describing his initial response to witnessing the audience’s affection for Gadar 2, Sunny Deol conveyed that he was profoundly moved and taken aback by the overwhelming love and support the film received from the viewers. He expressed his astonishment at the extent of the audience’s admiration and the positive reactions they showcased towards the movie.

Sunny said, “I was quite stressed before the release of the movie. When the movie was released, I cried and laughed the entire night. My father was around and he saw me. I told him, ‘I have not had alcohol. Main khush aa main ki kara (I am happy, what can I do)’.”

