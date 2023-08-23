Gadar 3: Team Reveals Anticipated Elements for the Upcoming Sequel

Gadar 2 has crossed the Rs 500 crore mark at the box office.

Gadar 3 is in the works.

Sunny Deol may return to portray his character, Tara Singh.

Sunny Deol is currently riding a wave of success following the triumph of his latest movie, Gadar 2. In this film, he stars alongside Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma in prominent roles. Starting its production on August 11, 2023, the film has already crossed the remarkable milestone of Rs 500 crore in global box office earnings. This achievement positions it among the highest-grossing Hindi films of all time.

Directed by Anil Sharma, this sequel to the 2001 blockbuster Gadar: Ek Prem Katha continues the story of Tara Singh, who sets out to rescue his son from Pakistan. This period-based action drama, penned by Shaktimaan Talwar, has garnered significant adoration and praise from its viewers. Recently, the Gadar team provided insights into what the audience can expect from the upcoming sequel, Gadar 3.

In a media conversation, the Gadar crew shared insights into what viewers can anticipate from the eagerly awaited sequel, Gadar 3. Additionally, they discussed whether Sunny Deol will return to portray his character, Tara Singh. He said, “You need to wait and watch. It says ‘to be continued.”

Following that, Utkarsh Sharma, the movie’s secondary protagonist, further elaborated, “Even I don’t know. He has kept the cards close to his chest but I know there is something brewing in his mind.”

Simrat Kaur, the actress of Gadar 2, who marked her entry into Bollywood with the movie, revealed that even though she was involved in the film, the conclusion still caught her off guard.

She revealed, “I had no idea that was going to happen. Even when we watched the first-day first show in Mumbai, we left before the credits because we wanted to leave before the other members of the audience. We went again and this time we were all covered up to avoid being recognized. That is when I stayed till the end. That’s when I saw the ‘to be continued’ line in the end. I looked at Anil sir and he started laughing.”

