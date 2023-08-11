Gal Gadot’s Surprising ‘Miss Israel’ Win: A Shocking Experience

Gal Gadot, the star of the highly anticipated film “Heart of Stone,” engaged in a fiery conversation while tackling spicy chicken wings on her debut at Hot Ones. Joining host Sean Evans on the season 21 finale of YouTube’s renowned series, Gadot delved into winning beauty pageants and performing her own stunts, all while braving the intense heat of the wings.

Amid devouring the zesty wings, Gadot, 38, playfully shared tips she received from friends to avoid letting the spiciness touch her lips. She also revealed advice from her “Heart of Stone” co-star Alia Bhatt on how to handle spicy flavors.

The conversation shifted to Gadot’s unexpected victory in the 2004 Miss Israel pageant. She recounted her initial participation for the experience, expressing surprise at winning. Acting wasn’t on her radar during her pageant days, but an opportunity led her to fall in love with the profession.

Gadot’s forthcoming Netflix thriller, “Heart of Stone,” in which she stars alongside Jamie Dornan and Alia Bhatt, is set for release on August 11. The candid and spicy interview showcased a different side of the renowned actress as she prepared to captivate audiences once again with her on-screen prowess.

