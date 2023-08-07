Gigi Hadid Sends Heartfelt Support To Bella Hadid Amid Lyme Disease Battle

Gigi Hadid, the caring older sister, is providing support to Bella Hadid during her challenging time.

The 28-year-old supermodel expressed her love and encouragement for Bella after the younger sibling shared her long battle with Lyme disease on Instagram on Sunday.

“I love u I am so proud and happy 4 u !” Gigi wrote in the comments.

In a detailed post on social media, Bella recounted her struggle with the chronic health condition and expressed gratitude to those who have stood by her side.

“Living in this state, worsening with time and work while trying to make myself, my family, and the people who support me proud, had taken a toll on me in ways I can’t really explain,” the model shared along with a carousel of photos from her hospital visits and medical reports.

Advertisement

She reassured everyone that she is doing okay and they need not worry, adding that she wouldn’t trade the difficult experience for anything.

“If I had to go through all of this again, to get here, to this exact moment I’m in right now, with all of you, finally healthy, I would do it all again. It made me who I am today,” Bella affirmed.

“I have so much gratitude for and perspective on life,” she continued, “these 100+ days of Lyme, chronic disease, co-infection treatment, almost 15 years of invisible suffering, was all worth it if I’m able to, God willing, have a lifetime of spreading love from a full cup, and being able to truly be myself, for the first time ever.”

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Advertisement