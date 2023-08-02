Gigi Hadid Shares Glimpse of Daughter Khai’s Long Locks %

Gigi Hadid, the proud mom, shared heartwarming moments with her 2-year-old daughter, Khai, on Instagram. The photo series captured their summer adventures, including blueberry picking, ice cream cone twinning, and a boat ride. Fans couldn’t contain their excitement and amazement at how fast Khai is growing up. Many expressed their astonishment at her long locks and how big she has become.

Despite facing challenges in their relationship, Gigi and Zayn Malik are dedicated to being loving and supportive parents to Khai. Both prioritize their daughter’s happiness and well-being, navigating the joys and responsibilities of parenthood together.

Gigi’s post and the adorable glimpses of Khai’s milestones touched the hearts of fans, who eagerly await more updates on the little one’s journey. As Khai continues to bring joy and adventure to their lives, Gigi and Zayn remain committed to cherishing every moment with their precious daughter.

Take a look at the post below:

Advertisement

Also Read Gigi Hadid & Zayn Malik Focus On Relationship Well-Being For ‘Khai Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik have managed to maintain a healthy relationship...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.