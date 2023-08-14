Goher Mumtaz & Anam Celebrates their son’s birthday

Anam Goher and Goher Mumtaz are a truly charming celebrity couple.

Goher Mumtaz and Anam Goher are a truly charming celebrity couple who tied the knot in 2016. Goher Mumtaz is a multi-talented artist, excelling as a musician, singer, and actor. He’s working on some exciting upcoming projects, including the highly anticipated film “Abhi,” where he will share the screen with Kubra Khan. His recent TV drama “Daagh E Dil” was also met with praise from fans.

Anam Goher, on the other hand, is a stunning model and actress. She’s gained popularity through dramas like “Yeh Raha Dil,” “Aatish,” and “Khaas.” Their family expanded last year when they welcomed their adorable son into the world.

The lovely couple often shares heartwarming pictures of their little one, Suleiman. Recently, Anam and Goher joyfully celebrated their son’s first birthday. Both parents posted sweet captions alongside the birthday photos, expressing their happiness and gratitude to everyone who joined their special event.

The couple hosted a Cocomelon-themed birthday party, attended by close friends. Little Suleiman stole the show with his cuteness. Adding a special touch to the celebration, Goher Mumtaz performed live, showcasing his musical talents and making the day even more memorable. The entire celebration reflected the love and happiness that Anam Goher and Goher Mumtaz share as a family.

