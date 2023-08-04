Govinda’s Tweet on Gurugram Violence Goes Viral, Claims Hack

He expressed his intention to file a complaint with the cybercrime department.

He emphasized that he does not engage in such activities or discussions.

Govinda has deactivated his Twitter account following a wave of trolling for a now-deleted tweet on the recent violence in Haryana.

Advertisement

Govinda has deactivated his Twitter account following a wave of trolling for a now-deleted tweet on the recent violence in Haryana. The tweet, posted on August 2 from his unverified account, received widespread attention and criticism before it was removed. Screenshots of the tweet went viral on social media.

In response to the controversy, Govinda claimed that his Twitter account had been hacked and denied making any such comment. He expressed his intention to file a complaint with the cybercrime department. The actor stated that he hadn’t used the Twitter account for years, and his team also denied responsibility for the tweet, vouching that they never posted anything without his consent.

Govinda further speculated that the timing of the incident, coinciding with the approaching election season, might have been intended to create a political association. He emphasized that he does not engage in such activities or discussions.

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Govinda (@govinda_herono1) Advertisement

The violence in Haryana occurred when a mob attempted to halt a Vishva Hindu Parishad procession in Nuh, resulting in stone pelting and vehicle arson.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page

https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.



Advertisement

Follow us on Twitter

Tweets by bolnewsurdu01

and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel

https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read Govinda gets emotional after knowing the death of Satish Kaushik Working with the late Satish Kaushik brings back the best memories for...

Advertisement