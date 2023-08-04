Advertisement
Govinda's Tweet on Gurugram Violence Goes Viral, Claims Hack

Govinda's Tweet on Gurugram Violence Goes Viral, Claims Hack

  • He expressed his intention to file a complaint with the cybercrime department.
  • He emphasized that he does not engage in such activities or discussions.
  • Govinda has deactivated his Twitter account following a wave of trolling for a now-deleted tweet on the recent violence in Haryana.
Govinda has deactivated his Twitter account following a wave of trolling for a now-deleted tweet on the recent violence in Haryana. The tweet, posted on August 2 from his unverified account, received widespread attention and criticism before it was removed. Screenshots of the tweet went viral on social media.

In response to the controversy, Govinda claimed that his Twitter account had been hacked and denied making any such comment. He expressed his intention to file a complaint with the cybercrime department. The actor stated that he hadn’t used the Twitter account for years, and his team also denied responsibility for the tweet, vouching that they never posted anything without his consent.

Pic Courtesy: Twitter

Govinda further speculated that the timing of the incident, coinciding with the approaching election season, might have been intended to create a political association. He emphasized that he does not engage in such activities or discussions.

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Govinda (@govinda_herono1)

The violence in Haryana occurred when a mob attempted to halt a Vishva Hindu Parishad procession in Nuh, resulting in stone pelting and vehicle arson.

