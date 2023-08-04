Grandson-Grandma Duo Dazzles in Zinda Banda Dance

Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film “Jawan” is gaining attention, especially after the release of its song “Zinda Banda.”

The song has sparked a trend on social media, with many people imitating its dance moves.

A heartwarming viral video featured a grandson and grandma dancing to the song’s beats.

Advertisement

The buzz surrounding Shah Rukh Khan’s next film Jawan is growing by the day. Indeed, following the release of the film’s Zinda Banda song, many people were observed on social media mimicking the dancing steps.

Among them were a grandfather and grandma who were seen swaying to the song’s beats.

A grandson was seen dancing with his grandmother in a recent viral video on Twitter to the song Zinda Banda from the upcoming film Jawan.

Director Atlee has now watched the video and reacted to it after it went viral and received a lot of appreciation from netizens.

The filmmaker liked the video and retweeted it with a lot of red hearts.

Take a look at this:

Advertisement

Anirudh Ravichander wrote and composed the viral song, which features the King of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan, dancing alongside various women in the background, including Badhai Ho actress Sanya Malhotra and Telugu actress Priyamani.

Shah Rukh Khan shared the ZInda Banda song on Instagram. “When principles are at stake, one must fight,” the Pathaan actor wrote in the caption.

Advertisement

“This battle is what keeps you alive!” I am grateful to Wasim Barelvi sahab for allowing us to utilise this exquisite couplet with a small alteration.

Irshad Kamil Sir wrote the song, and Anirudh, my best friend, composed the music. “Please welcome Zinda Banda!”

Take a look at this:

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) Advertisement

Indeed, it was stated last week that the Badshah of Bollywood and the Red Chillies team are leaving no stone unturned in order to make the song as big as possible.

According to an insider, the song was shot on a huge scale in Chennai for five days. In addition, about 1000 dancers were summoned from cities across India, including Hyderabad, Madurai, Mumbai, and Bangalore.

In addition to Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra, Vijay Sethupathi, and Ridhi Dogra will play important roles in Jawan.

Deepika Padukone will also make an appearance in one of the moments. The highly anticipated film will be released on September 7.

Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read Shah Rukh Khan Reacts to Age Joke by Anand Mahindra Shah Rukh Khan's much-awaited film "Jawan," directed by Atlee. The explosive and...

Advertisement