Gulshan Devaiah Expresses Interest In Kannada Film Industry

Actor Gulshan Devaiah, known for his diverse acting abilities, shares his perspective on success and failures, highlighting his preference for the element of surprise in the future. He expresses his desire to work in a Kannada film and hopes for a second opportunity to do so. Devaiah also discusses Bengaluru’s vibrant theatre scene and the thriving crime genre in both films and OTT platforms. He addresses the ongoing discourse concerning content and language on OTT platforms, underlining the significance of sincerity in artistic expression.

Gulshan Devaiah, a seasoned performer, emphasized, “I don’t know what lies ahead. [It’s like] I’m on an endless river, rowing a boat. Maybe I’ll get tired one day and get off the boat. But, I’d like the future to be a bit surprising. That’s something I concern myself with.”

Although he has accomplished much in his career, Devaiah has an outstanding aspiration—to work in a Kannada film. Having grown up in Bengaluru, he recalls being offered a Kannada film titled “Rudraprayag” by filmmaker Rishab Shetty before the pandemic disrupted plans. Devaiah expresses his eagerness to take on a Kannada film project, given the opportunity, considering his connection to the vibrant theatre culture in the city.

Devaiah’s journey encompasses theatre, films, and OTT platforms, with his upcoming role in a crime-themed production by Raj & DK. He observes that the crime genre is flourishing across different platforms due to its versatility, encompassing elements of romance, comedy, realism, and action.

In the midst of discussions about content and language on OTT platforms, Devaiah offers his perspective, acknowledging the subjectivity of what’s deemed appropriate. He suggests that context plays a pivotal role in the interpretation and encourages sincerity in artistic endeavours.

