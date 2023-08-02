Guns And Gulaabs Trailer out: Rajkummar Rao Explores Man’s Dark Side in Crime Thriller

Guns and Gulaabs is a new Netflix series from Raj & DK.

The series is set in the early 90s and explores the tense dynamic between cops and gangsters.

Guns and Gulaabs is set to premiere on Netflix on August 18.

The highly anticipated series, Guns and Gulaabs, released its trailer on August 2. Producers Raj & DK have assembled an impressive cast, including Rajkummar Rao, Dulquer Salmaan, Adarsh Gourav, T.J. Bhanu, and Gulshan Devaiah, for their debut Netflix series. Set in a heartland, the web series explores the tense dynamic between cops and gangsters. Raj & DK’s unique touch of retro nostalgia sets it apart from other crime dramas on Indian OTT platforms.

The trailer for “Guns and Gulaabs” was unveiled at a media event in New Delhi on August 2, where the talented star cast and dynamic director duo were present. The trailer showcases the intriguing town of Gulaabganj, set in the early 90s, promising to charm fans with the essence of Bollywood from that era. The series encompasses a blend of romance, comedy, action, pulp, thrill, and unexpected twists.

Despite the violent appearances of the characters, the incorporation of old Hindi film songs provides some respite. “Guns and Gulaabs” transports the audience to a world where gangs engage in conflicts and unlikely heroes face unforeseen trials.

During an interview, Rajkummar Rao shared his experience of collaborating with Raj & DK, “They are phenomenal. The quirk and humor they have are so unconventional. Nobody writes and presents a story the way they do it. I have known them before Stree and when they told me about Guns & Gulaabs, I was fascinated. I was expecting something similar, wacky, and out of the box from them. I got such a big playground to play as an actor, there was so much to explore.”

The cast of Guns and Gulaabs is an impressive lineup, featuring Rajkummar Rao, Dulquer Salmaan, Adarsh Gourav, T.J. Bhanu, Gulshan Devaiah, and the late Mr. Satish Kaushik. In the series, the late actor will be seen playing the role of Adarsh Gourav’s father. The highly anticipated series, Guns and Gulaabs, is set to premiere on Netflix on August 18.

