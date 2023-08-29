Hadiqa Kiani responds to the demands of banning “Hadsa” drama

Hadsa is a new drama and it came under a lot of scrutiny yesterday.

Hadsa is a new drama and it came under a lot of scrutiny yesterday when the original Motorway victim contacted journalist Fereeha Idrees and shared that the makers have shown her full story on television without taking her consent and her wounds are bare again. The motorway victim has still not found justice in Pakistan and now with Hadsa, she is back to the same pain and agony that she went through the first time. She also said that she is still alive and such a drama should not have aired till she and her close ones had all left this mortal world.

Since the victim’s statement has come out, people are calling the makers of Hadsa out and asking them to take the drama off-air. People are also calling on PEMRA to ban Hadsa on television. The leading lady of the drama Hadiqa Kiani has also been asked to clarify her position as she is the one who is portraying the victim in the flesh on the screens.

