Hailey Bieber Handling Justin Bieber’s Business Amid Scooter Braun Issues

Hailey Bieber is significantly involved in her husband Justin Bieber’s business matters, as they strive to establish themselves as a powerful couple in the industry.

Sources have disclosed that Hailey, the founder of Rhode, is consistently present in Justin’s business meetings, assuming a more substantial role. An insider mentioned, “Hailey Bieber has taken control and is heavily involved. She’s a part of meetings and she’s talking a lot for him… She’s the voice. They’re becoming this power couple. She’s a big part of everything he’s doing.”

This information arises amid persistent false rumours suggesting that the Peaches singer has severed ties with his longtime, controversial music manager, Scooter Braun.

The report highlights Hailey’s increasing influence, to the extent that comments on the matter were sought not only from representatives of Justin, 29, and Braun, 42, but also from the 26-year-old model herself.

Both Justin and Braun have denied rumours of their separation and affirmed that the musician is “not looking for new management.”

Yet, insiders have revealed that “there are issues” between the Baby singer and Braun, although they have certainly not parted ways. Reports suggest they have signed a new joint agreement. However, sources have speculated that certain tensions have arisen between them. “Everything has been set up by Scooter since he was a kid. Justin is older, wiser and smarter, and has started asking questions,” claimed an industry insider.

Furthermore, the Love Yourself singer “has new music and a new single coming out, all under Scooter.”

