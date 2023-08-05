Hailey Bieber’s Strawberry Era Selfies & Diamond Ring

Hailey Bieber is embracing the ‘strawberry girl’ aesthetic with full enthusiasm, and she’s not shy about sharing it with her fans. The 26-year-old model recently posted a series of stunning selfies, flaunting her rosy makeup look and lovely freckles. Hailey’s dewy makeup, highlighted by cheek blush, soft pink lips, and sleek catwing eyeliner, perfectly complemented her fresh appearance.

The Rhode founder, who was recently spotted on a date night with husband Justin Bieber, has been upping her fashion and beauty game. During the night out, she looked chic in a plunging halter dress from Magda Butrym, paired with a leather bag and strappy heels.

Hailey’s love for the ‘strawberry girl’ trend extends beyond her makeup look. She also shared a picture of her hand showing off her diamond wedding ring and strawberry-themed nail art. The model seems to be channeling the energy of the trend into her outfits, makeup, and nails, exuding a delightful summer vibe.

Hailey's first voice over GRWM 🥰 pic.twitter.com/9DLHmPpxk9 — Hailey Bieber Outfits (@haileysoutfits) August 4, 2023

With her Rhode skincare brand celebrating one year since its launch, Hailey is undoubtedly making the most of her strawberry-inspired style. Her Instagram stories even feature a video tutorial for those who want to recreate her ‘strawberry girl’ makeup look. Fans can’t get enough of Hailey’s radiant and playful take on the trend, as she continues to inspire and captivate with her evolving fashion choices.

