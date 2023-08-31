Hajra Yamin Faces Backlash for Recent Fitness Photos

Hajra Yamin is an accomplished Pakistani actress.

She has received critical acclaim for her performances in dramas such as Jalan, Mohabbat Chordi Maine.

She is facing backlash for her latest fitness photos.

She has enthralled fans with her exceptional performances in dramas such as Jalan, Mohabbat Chordi Maine, Teri Raza, Sevak, and the popular Green Entertainment production Shanas.

Fans of her character Komal in Geo TV’s Mohabbat Chordi Maine adored her. Viewers have praised her performance in Shanas.

Hajra Yamin is a delightful personality with gorgeous curly hair, adorable facial features, and a thin, intellectual demeanour.

Hajra has shared fresh photos of herself showing off her fitness. First, look at her photos.

The actress is already facing backlash for her latest fitness photos in which she proudly displayed her stomach. She wore a short tank top.

Hajra’s images have caused a discussion among her followers. People were unhappy with Hajra’s decision to show off her toned stomach.

They stated that fitness does not imply stripping naked. Fans claim that these actresses enjoy wearing short dresses and cry when people ridicule them on social media. A few supporters were even making disparaging remarks.

Hajra Yamin Photos Below:

