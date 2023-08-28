Hania Aamir Reflects On Fame After ‘Mere Humsafar’

Hania Aamir, who is accustomed to dealing with paparazzi, a massive fan base, and the glitz and glamour of the industry, recently shared that her rapid rise to fame after the success of “Mere Humsafar” required some time for her to adapt.

During an interview, the ‘Titli’ actress openly discussed the overwhelmingly positive reception from the audience and her sudden fame. Despite having been a part of the entertainment industry since 2016 with numerous successful projects, it was her role opposite Farhan Saeed in “Mere Humsafar” that truly marked her breakthrough moment.

Despite the fame and extravagance, Aamir remained authentic to herself.

Reflecting on the hit drama series, she remarked, “After ‘Mere Humsafar,’ things got a little crazy… Initially, I think, it was a bit overwhelming.”

Aamir also delved into the dynamic that artists need to navigate between their real and on-screen personas, saying, “People recognized you before, but when that level of fame hits, it can be a bit bewildering. It’s – you know – you’re certainly grateful, you thank God because God chose me, has bestowed me with so many things, and I receive respect and love from so many people, which is incredibly heartwarming. However, as a vulnerable human being, it can be a bit intimidating in the beginning.”

The cinematic triumph, “Mere Humsafar,” quickly captivated audiences with its authentic storytelling and exceptional performances by the cast. Produced by Humayun Saeed and Shehzad Naseeb under Six Sigma Plus, the series was directed by Qasim Ali Mureed and penned by Saira Raza.

“Mere Humsafar” boasts a talented ensemble cast including Farhan Saeed, Hania Aamir, Saba Hameed, Waseem Abbas, Samina Ahmad, Zoya Nasir, and Omer Shahzad. The show also gained popularity beyond borders, finding fans in countries like India, Bangladesh, Nepal, and the UAE.

