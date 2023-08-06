Hania Aamir stunning vacations pictures with her sister in UK

Hania’s sister is currently pursuing her studies abroad.

Hania Aamir, the actress, has managed to capture the hearts of not just Pakistanis but also fans from around the world. Her large following adores her lively and cheerful personality. People love how she radiates fun and cool vibe. She greatly enjoys spending time with her friends and holds a special bond with her mom and sister.

Hania’s sister is currently pursuing her studies abroad. In an interview, Hania shared that she’s grateful for the opportunity to support her sister in this journey. This shows the strong connection they share as siblings.

Professionally, Hania Aamir has had a fantastic year. Her TV dramas “Mere Humsafar” and “Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha” were both major successes. Currently, she’s taking some time off in the UK to relax and unwind. Pictures have surfaced of her enjoying herself and having a great time with her sister Esha Aamir.

