Hareem Farooq reveal about her struggling life

Hareem Farooq, known for her work as an actress and producer, comes from a privileged background with both her parents being doctors. She’s one of the few successful female producers in the industry, and people often saw her as someone who was well-off financially. Over the years, she has been involved in various successful projects like “Janaan,” “Heer Maan Ja,” and the currently airing “22 Qadam.” As an actress, she chooses roles that carry important messages, as demonstrated in her recent work in “Sar e Raah.”

Despite the perception of her privileged status, Hareem recently revealed the financial struggles she had to face on her journey to success, making her a self-made woman. In a candid interview, she opened up about the challenges she encountered while pursuing her dreams. When she decided to become an actress, her parents offered to support her education abroad, but she declined any financial assistance and moved to Karachi to pursue her career.

Life in the city was tough for her. She lived in a small apartment without basic amenities like electricity and water supply. There were moments when she felt overwhelmed and emotional, but she chose not to burden her parents with her struggles. With perseverance and hard work, Hareem ultimately achieved her goals and believes that dedication and determination can work wonders.

