Harry can’t be part-time royal as Charles won’t go against mother

Prince Harry has reportedly been informed that King Charles III is not inclined to tolerate his request for a part-time role within the royal family.

The Duke of Sussex has been made aware that both Prince William and his father, King Charles, are against the notion of a sporadic royal involvement.

According to royal author Tom Quinn, “The clear stance of King Charles and Prince William is aligned with the late Queen’s strong belief that one cannot be a part-time royal.”

Quinn elaborated, stating, “You can’t spend time mingling with celebrities in the United States for half the year and then return here to cherry-pick the events you wish to attend.”

“I am of the opinion that Charles and William won’t endorse such an arrangement due to Elizabeth’s firm opposition to the concept,” Quinn concluded.

