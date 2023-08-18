Harry Styles’ Hollywood hills home sells for $6.7M

Harry Styles’ former Hollywood Hills home has been sold for $6.7 million.

Harry Styles’ former Hollywood Hills home has been sold for $6.7 million. The 4,401-square-foot property has four bedrooms and six bathrooms.

It was first purchased by the singer in 2016 for $6 million and then sold in 2019 for the same price. It was relisted in October 2022 for $7.955 million and sold in March 2023 for $6.7 million. The buyer is not publicly known.

The home is located in the Hollywood Hills West neighborhood of Los Angeles and has stunning views of the city. It features a modern design with open-concept living spaces, a chef’s kitchen, a swimming pool, and a spa.

The home was sold by Emma Hernan, a star of the Netflix reality show “Selling Sunset.” She is a real estate agent at The Oppenheim Group, the same brokerage where the show is set.

This is not the first time that one of Harry Styles’ homes has been sold for a high price. In 2021, his New York City apartment sold for $10 million.

