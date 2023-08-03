Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Harry Styles Stuns Fans in Italy with Stylish Walk

Harry Styles Stuns Fans in Italy with Stylish Walk

Articles
Advertisement
Harry Styles Stuns Fans in Italy with Stylish Walk

Harry Styles Stuns Fans in Italy with Stylish Walk

Advertisement

Harry Styles was recently spotted running around the streets of Italy with his personal trainer, Brad Gould, wearing neon pink shorts and a navy long-sleeve shirt. Two lucky fans at a restaurant were in for a surprise when they realized it was the pop icon passing by them. Styles reportedly owns property in the Civita di Bagnoregio area of Italy, where he was seen running.

The following day, Styles was photographed relaxing on a yacht in Bolsena, Italy, with friends James Corden and model Jacquelyn Jablonski. In some images, he appeared topless, sporting short green shorts and a leg tattoo that fans speculate is dedicated to his ex-girlfriend, Olivia Wilde. The couple had split amicably in November 2022 after dating for a while.

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by @harrystyles

Advertisement

Fans online have been speculating about the tattoo’s timing, with some suggesting he might have gotten it while still with Wilde. Twitter users even shared pictures from his music video shoot in May 2022, where the “Olivia” tattoo could be seen.

Harry Styles continues to make headlines with his stylish and adventurous escapades, leaving fans excited about what he will do next.

Also Read

Harry Styles closes out his Love on Tour with an emotional encore
Harry Styles closes out his Love on Tour with an emotional encore

Harry Styles wrapped up his epic Love on Tour with a stunning...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Advertisement
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story