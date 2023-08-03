Harry Styles Stuns Fans in Italy with Stylish Walk

Harry Styles was recently spotted running around the streets of Italy with his personal trainer, Brad Gould, wearing neon pink shorts and a navy long-sleeve shirt. Two lucky fans at a restaurant were in for a surprise when they realized it was the pop icon passing by them. Styles reportedly owns property in the Civita di Bagnoregio area of Italy, where he was seen running.

The following day, Styles was photographed relaxing on a yacht in Bolsena, Italy, with friends James Corden and model Jacquelyn Jablonski. In some images, he appeared topless, sporting short green shorts and a leg tattoo that fans speculate is dedicated to his ex-girlfriend, Olivia Wilde. The couple had split amicably in November 2022 after dating for a while.

Fans online have been speculating about the tattoo’s timing, with some suggesting he might have gotten it while still with Wilde. Twitter users even shared pictures from his music video shoot in May 2022, where the “Olivia” tattoo could be seen.

Harry Styles continues to make headlines with his stylish and adventurous escapades, leaving fans excited about what he will do next.

