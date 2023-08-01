Harshvardhan Rane Reveals Exciting Details About Sanam Teri Kasam 2

The directors are considering making a sequel to Sanam Teri Kasam.

Harshvardhan Rane has been signed on for the sequel.

He is excited about the project but does not know much about it.

Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru’s directorial, Sanam Teri Kasam, has achieved cult status among cinephiles over time. The 2016 romantic film, featuring Harshvardhan Rane and Pakistani actor Mawra Hocane, continues to attract attention and affection even to this day.

Despite its initial box office reception, the movie has garnered immense love over the years, prompting the directors to consider the possibility of a Sanam Teri Kasam 2.

Regarding the sequel, Harshvardhan shared, “I was called by my directors (Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru) and they told me that they’re working on something. They signed me. I’m not someone who asks questions. I took their blessings and told them that I don’t want to know or ask anything and that I would work on the film in the same way as I did on the first film. Whenever I get a call from them, I’ll be there.”

Harshvardhan expressed his anticipation and excitement for the film but admitted that he has no information about it, which was the same situation he faced during the first installment as well.

“I want to be as powerless and clueless as I was in the first part. I believe this innocence can create magic. Surrendering is very important and I practice that a lot. I don’t call and bother them. I would rather patiently wait,” he further added.

Harshvardhan also discussed their response to the film’s underwhelming performance at the box office. He said, “Mawra and I were both expecting a different kind of a reaction when the film had released in theatres. Since we were told that the film would be special, we thought that the film would be very big but then the love it received was delayed. We both thought, ‘Humein kya bataaya gaya tha! Hum kya expect kar rahe the!’ But it’s nobody’s fault. Everyone tried their best.”

After portraying the beloved roles of Inder and Saru in Sanam Teri Kasam, Harshvardhan and Mawra’s onscreen chemistry was adored by viewers. However, as more than five years have passed since the film’s release, it is not uncommon for actors to lose touch due to their busy lives. When asked about his current connection with his Sanam Teri Kasam co-star, Harshvardhan discussed whether he is still in touch with Mawra. Harshvardhan said, “She went into making her own films and is busy with her own thing.”

