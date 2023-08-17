Has Meghan Markle ever desired to return to America?

According to an expert, Meghan Markle had never intended to remain in the UK after her wedding to Prince Harry, opting instead to return to California.

After marrying Prince Harry in 2018 at St George’s Chapel, the Duchess of Sussex always harbored the desire to go back to her home state.

Royal author Tom Bower revealed, “Remaining in England was never her plan. Her intention was always to return to California, and this decision has proven to be highly advantageous for her,” stated the royal biographer.

Bower further commented, “She has achieved significant success. Rather than seeing her for who she truly is—a calculated opportunist—persistent discussions about reconciling with the family are implausible.”

The author also highlighted the motivation behind Meghan Markle’s Hollywood-centric guest list for the royal wedding.

He remarked, “This was evident from the guest list at the Windsor wedding. While Prince Harry’s friends were excluded, her Hollywood connections, such as Oprah Winfrey and George Clooney, along with her agents, were included. The presence of these individuals was aligned with her career aspirations.”

