Hassan Ahmed gets criticism for Wishing Sunita to accept Islam

Hassan Ahmed emphasized that timing matters and that conversion shouldn’t be rushed.

People were quick to criticize Hassan and others who brought up the topic.

Many believed that the obsession with her conversion was misplaced and wrong.

Hassan Ahmed appeared on a show, where he expressed his desire for Sunita to eventually embrace Islam. He explained that this is a decision that should come from the heart and is contingent on him being a good person and a practicing Muslim. Hassan Ahmed emphasized that timing matters and that conversion shouldn’t be rushed.

However, once his statement gained traction, it sparked a lot of criticism. People were quick to criticize Hassan and others who brought up the topic. They felt strongly that the choice to convert or not should solely be Sunita Marshall’s and that such a personal matter shouldn’t be discussed publicly or become a focal point of interviews. Many believed that the obsession with her conversion was misplaced and wrong. People also expressed that if Sunita doesn’t wish to convert, then it’s not a topic that should be brought up.

As a result, Hassan faced backlash and was even trolled for his marriage to a Christian woman. Despite this, some fans sided with Hassan, acknowledging that his comments were merely expressing his wishes and not an attempt to impose his views on Sunita.

