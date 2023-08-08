Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Hassan Ahmed gets criticism for Wishing Sunita to accept Islam

Hassan Ahmed gets criticism for Wishing Sunita to accept Islam

Articles
Advertisement
Hassan Ahmed gets criticism for Wishing Sunita to accept Islam

Hassan Ahmed gets criticism for Wishing Sunita to accept Islam

Advertisement
  • Hassan Ahmed emphasized that timing matters and that conversion shouldn’t be rushed.
  • People were quick to criticize Hassan and others who brought up the topic.
  • Many believed that the obsession with her conversion was misplaced and wrong.
Advertisement

Hassan Ahmed appeared on a show, where he expressed his desire for Sunita to eventually embrace Islam. He explained that this is a decision that should come from the heart and is contingent on him being a good person and a practicing Muslim. Hassan Ahmed emphasized that timing matters and that conversion shouldn’t be rushed.

However, once his statement gained traction, it sparked a lot of criticism. People were quick to criticize Hassan and others who brought up the topic. They felt strongly that the choice to convert or not should solely be Sunita Marshall’s and that such a personal matter shouldn’t be discussed publicly or become a focal point of interviews. Many believed that the obsession with her conversion was misplaced and wrong. People also expressed that if Sunita doesn’t wish to convert, then it’s not a topic that should be brought up.

As a result, Hassan faced backlash and was even trolled for his marriage to a Christian woman. Despite this, some fans sided with Hassan, acknowledging that his comments were merely expressing his wishes and not an attempt to impose his views on Sunita.

Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read

Hassan Ahmed respond to Sunita Marshall Interview on his struggles
Hassan Ahmed respond to Sunita Marshall Interview on his struggles

Hassan Ahmed and Sunita Marshall are industry veterans. Hassan Ahmed publicly addressed...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story