Hassan Ahmed respond to Sunita Marshall Interview on his struggles

Hassan Ahmed and Sunita Marshall are industry veterans.

Hassan Ahmed publicly addressed an issue that arose after Sunita Marshall’s interview gained a lot of attention.

She shared the challenges Hassan faced in his early career.

Advertisement

Hassan Ahmed and Sunita Marshall are industry veterans, having spent many years in the entertainment field. They’ve been married for quite a while now. Over the years, they’ve made headlines several times. A while back, Hassan Ahmed publicly addressed an issue that arose after Sunita Marshall’s interview gained a lot of attention. In the interview, she shared the challenges Hassan faced in his early career, and although she was already an established star at that time, Hassan wasn’t pleased with her choice to discuss it.

During a recent interview, journalist Maliha Rehman asked Hassan Ahmed about this situation and whether he could have resolved his concerns with Sunita privately at home. He acknowledged that it was a possibility. Hassan went on to describe Sunita as somewhat naive, explaining that she often doesn’t grasp the intentions of interviewers delving into her personal life. He also mentioned that for some time, people were more interested in asking questions about him through his wife rather than focusing on her impressive career.

Hassan shared that he believed he did what he felt was right, but he now tries to avoid engaging in conversations over the phone when he’s feeling angry.

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Hasan Ahmed (@hassan.ahmedofficial) Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read Hassan Ahmed Talks About His Naseer’s Character In ‘Baby Baji’ The drama series Baby Baji has captivated the nation's attention in recent...