Hayley Williams’ lung infection forces Paramore to cancel tour

  • Paramore’s This Is Why tour had to cancel it’s last two shows.
  • Hayley Williams’ health took a hit after a performance in Seattle on August 9.
  • She had to cancel shows in Portland and Salt Lake City.
Paramore’s This Is Why tour was making fans really happy in North America since May. But something unexpected happened: the lead singer, Hayley Williams, got a lung infection. Because of this, they had to cancel the rest of the tour.

Hayley said she wants to take care of her health so the infection doesn’t hurt her for a long time.

The tour was going well, but Hayley Williams got sick after a show in Seattle on August 9th. She talked about her lung infection on social media and said the band had to stop the tour because of it.

This means they had to cancel shows in Portland and Salt Lake City. These were the last shows of the tour, which people had been looking forward to since the beginning of the year.

Williams in part said, “After my lung infection forced us to postpone 4 shows, I was hoping a week off of performing and a strict medicine routine would allow my body to heal enough to finish off this tour strong.” She also added, “With a heavy heart, we have to cancel our remaining shows in both Portland and Salt Lake City.”

