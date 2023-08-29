Hayley Williams Shares Health Update After Battling Lung Infection

Hayley Williams, the lead vocalist of Paramore, has provided an update to her fans regarding her health condition and expressed her appreciation for no longer experiencing persistent coughing. She shared this update on the Paramore Discord server, where she revealed that her health has shown significant improvement. She remarked, “I can hardly believe I no longer have to deal with continuous coughing throughout the day and night.” While acknowledging that her stomach has been affected by various medications, she expressed contentment about being able to rest more.

In the course of her recovery period, Williams engaged in watching television shows like “Yellowjackets,” documentaries about music, and films such as “They Cloned Tyrone” and “A Good Person.” She candidly admitted to dedicating a significant amount of time to scrolling through her phone, which she humorously referred to as a “DISGUSTING” habit.

Hayley and her fellow band members have been on a hiatus from touring for a couple of weeks and are currently in Los Angeles, devoting their time to the creation of new content. She alluded to their intentions of furthering this creative process upon their return to Nashville.

Although the break from touring has been beneficial for her lung health, Hayley Williams confessed to having spent an excessive amount of time online, which she acknowledged as potentially problematic. She reached out to her Discord followers to inquire whether they shared a similar experience with excessive social media usage, noting how the allure of staying connected often transforms into a burdensome and overwhelming endeavor.

While Hayley Williams enjoys interacting with fans and appreciates the sense of camaraderie that online platforms offer, she also lamented the prevalence of negative news that can dampen spirits. She expressed a desire to establish healthier routines and regain focus on the core of her creativity, reiterating her aspiration to collaborate with her bandmates Taylor York and Zac Farro.

Expressing her eagerness to attain a balance between distancing herself from social media and staying connected to the world, Hayley looked ahead to the future of her band’s music-making journey. Recognizing the challenges that lie ahead, she expressed hope that their ongoing dedication to music will be met with understanding and appreciation. Concluding her heartfelt message, she extended her gratitude to her fans and signed off with her signature, “-H.”

