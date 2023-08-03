Heartstopper Season 3: Release date, cast, streaming details and more

Dua Lipa encounters a third copyright lawsuit over Levitating
Heartstopper, the webcomic by Alice Oseman, became a big hit in 2022. Now, Netflix has released all the episodes of the second season.
Fans love it and are already wondering if there will be a Season 3. However, as of now, there is no official confirmation about the renewal. People are eagerly waiting for updates.
In May 2022, after seeing how popular Heartstopper was on Netflix with 28 million views, the creators announced that they would make two more seasons – Season 2 and Season 3. So, fans can be happy and expect the third season to come out soon.
The creators took almost a year to release the second season of Heartstopper. This suggests that making 8 episodes takes about a year.
They release all the episodes on the same day. Considering the show’s popularity, it’s likely that Netflix will produce the next season soon. Here are details about when Season 3 might come out.
It usually takes a year for See-Saw Films to make a whole season of Heartstopper. So, we can expect Season 3 to be ready by the Summer of 2024. Fans can look forward to watching it, starring Euros Lyn and Kit Connor, around July 2024 on Netflix with their regular subscription.
