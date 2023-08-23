Heidi Klum Denies Eating 900 Calories a Day, Calls Reports ‘Very Sad’

Heidi Klum got herself in hot trouble after information about her calorie intake surfaced on the internet.
The supermodel is one of the most well-known people in the modelling industry. The America’s Got Talent judge is well-known for her work as a host on reality shows such as Germany’s Next Top Model and Project Runway.
The German-American turned to Instagram to refute recent allegations that she eats only 900 calories per day to be thin. Here’s what she had to say.
Heidi Klum took to Instagram late yesterday night to slam claims about her diet. She slammed reports that she eats only 900 calories a day to maintain her 138-pound weight.
On Tuesday, she shared screenshots of two stories about her diet, followed by a video, on her Instagram story.
She said, “I just got home, and some friends are sending me these articles that have been written that I only take in 900 calories.”
She denied ever keeping a count of her calories, stating, “One I want to say, I don’t think I’ve ever had to count my calories in my life. And don’t believe everything you read. So I don’t cut my calories.”
The 50-year-old also defended herself after receiving flak from her followers after revealing her weight during a recent Instagram Q&A session.
“Someone asked me how much I weighed, so I got on the scale and showed how much I weighed,” she explained.
“I don’t know,” she said of people taking things out of context. People just throw things together and write nonsense, which is extremely sad because there is no true journalism anymore.”
“One person writes it, and then everyone jumps on it,” the AGT judge said, “and it’s really sad because, you know, people read that, and they think that, and they possibly follow that, and that’s not good.”
