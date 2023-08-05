Helen Mirren deemed to be sexy by 50 Cent

50 Cent has openly revealed his admiration for 78-year-old Helen Mirren, stating that age is just a number.

The Candy Shop rapper first noticed the septuagenarian at the Monte-Carlo Television Festival in 2017 and described her as “sexy.”

In a conversation with Men’s Health, 50 Cent expressed his attraction towards Helen Mirren, emphasizing that her age doesn’t matter to him. He finds her captivating and irresistible, regardless of what anyone else may think.

This isn’t the first time the Power star has shared his feelings for Mirren. In a 2018 interview with Conan, he recounted his fangirl moment when he saw her at a film festival in the south of France.

He described her look as having a unique and confident charm that comes from being tested and proven in old Hollywood.

When playfully asked by the host if he would date the veteran actor if her husband was no longer in the picture, 50 Cent responded that as long as Helen’s husband, Taylor Hackford, is alive, he wouldn’t pursue a romantic relationship with her out of respect.

He explained that it wouldn’t be right to wait for someone to pass away before expressing interest in them.

While 50 Cent openly acknowledges his admiration for Helen Mirren, he also shows consideration and sensitivity towards her current relationship, displaying a level of respect for the boundaries of others.

