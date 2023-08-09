Helen Skelton Experiencing Guilt After Making Significant Move

Amid allegations that she didn’t fully invest in her initial marriage with Richie Myler, Helen Skelton is also grappling with ‘guilt’ as she re-enters the dating realm, a year following her ex-husband’s breach of trust.

The 39-year-old television presenter revealed her separation from rugby league star Richie, 33, of England and Leeds Rhinos, in April the previous year. Helen, who is a mother to sons Ernie, eight, Louis, five, and daughter Elsie, 16 months old, with Richie, is now tentatively reacquainting herself with the world of dating.

Helen has recently re-emerged onto the dating scene. A source disclosed: “Helen’s close circle encouraged her to reintegrate herself, and she approached the dating scene with cautious optimism. However, she’s encountered some uncertainties and has felt a sense of guilt. She’s anxious about who she allows into her life and is concerned about potential judgments regarding her choices.”

The source went on to mention: “There have been individuals who’ve suggested that she didn’t invest enough effort to salvage her relationship with Richie. This has led her to contemplate her marriage and its breakdown. In the end, she acknowledges she tried her utmost, and once trust was eroded, reconciliation was impossible. Nevertheless, reentering the dating world has stirred unexpected emotions that she’s been grappling with.”

Earlier, another source informed: “After enduring a betrayal of trust, she’s not remotely prepared for a deeply committed, long-term relationship. However, she’s no longer closing herself off to possibilities. She’s embracing new experiences across the board and focusing on saying ‘yes’ to things that ignite her excitement.”

