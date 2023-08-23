Hera Pheri 3: Paresh Rawal Opens Up About Kartik Aaryan and Akshay Kumar’s Role

Kartik Aaryan was offered a role in Hera Pheri 3.

His role was different from Raju’s role.

The decision to not cast Kartik Aaryan was made after extensive contemplation.

In a recent interview, renowned actor Paresh Rawal, famous for his portrayal of Babu Rao in Hera Pheri, disclosed details about a role that was offered to Kartik Aaryan.

Rawal also clarified that although Kartik Aaryan was linked to the third installment of the comedy franchise, he was not intended to portray the character of Raju, a role essayed by Akshay Kumar in the preceding two films.

According to an interview, Paresh Rawal revealed that Kartik Aaryan, who was most recently observed in “Satyaprem Ki Katha,” had disclosed this information, “different role” in the new film. Moreover, the veteran actor also confirmed that Kartik’s character “wasn’t cut from the same cloth” as Raju and it was “made with a different fabric.”

Paresh Rawal continued by describing Kartik’s involvement in the following manner, “Kartik’s role was different and had a different kind of energy than Raju. The premise of his character was different. One shouldn’t be afraid of backlashes. And once people watch a film, they forget all the backlashes.”

When discussing the Hera Pheri film series, the actor from OMG disclosed that upon the confirmation of the sequel to Hera Pheri, he experienced a surge in his self-assurance.

The actor said, “There was a sense of over-confidence and that shouldn’t have happened. Suniel Shetty anna was earnest and honest and carried the legacy of Shyam in an amazing way. Characters and premises like Hera Pheri come our way very rarely.”

Surprisingly, in the previous year, Paresh Rawal officially revealed that Kartik Aaryan had been cast for a role in Hera Pheri even before the production team made any formal announcements. However, the news was met with a negative reception as fans of the series expressed their disappointment regarding the alteration in the cast.

Nevertheless, following extensive contemplation, the decision was made to proceed with the initial ensemble, consisting of Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, and Suniel Shetty.

Professionally, Paresh Rawal is in anticipation of his upcoming movie “Dream Girl 2.” This film falls within the comedy-drama genre and stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday as the main characters. The cast also includes Vijay Raaz, Anu Kapoor, Rajpal Yadav, Asrani, Abhishek Banerjee, and more. Scheduled for release on August 25, the movie is set to grace the theaters soon.

