Here’s How Emancipation’s Role Affected Will Smith!

Will Smith recently opened up about the toll his role in Emancipation took on him while speaking to Kevin Hart on Peacock show Hart to Heart. He shared, “I went too far in Emancipation.” The actor revealed that even the thought of his character made him “teary-eyed,” stating, “Just bringing it up, I start to get teary.” Emancipation, directed by Antoine Fuqua, is based on the true story of a man who “escaped slavery,” inspired by the famous 1863 photo of Whipped Peter.

Smith admitted that he wanted to deeply feel the degradation of slavery, and he felt he went too far into the character. He expressed his emotions during the filming, saying, “I wanted to feel the degradation of slavery, and I went too far in. The level of human brutality, what we will do to each other.”

Regarding the filming process, the actor shared a distressing incident when the crew had trouble removing his neck chains, causing him to panic. “I was like, ‘I want the real weight. I want the real chains,'” he said. They used old chains that didn’t work, leaving him on the verge of hyperventilating, trapped in the character’s experience.

While the physical chains were eventually removed, the emotional impact of the character stayed with Smith for a long time. Despite the challenges, he considered the role one of the greatest experiences in his career as an actor, stating, “The character Peter introduced me to God. My faith got solid after working on that movie.” Emancipation clearly had a profound effect on Smith and left a lasting impression on his journey as an actor and as a person.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Advertisement

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.